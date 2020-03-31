KITCHENER -- A staff member at a long-term care home in Kitchener has tested positive for COVID-19.

A non-resident care staff member at Sunnyside Home has been affected by the spread of COVID-19 in the community, according to a post on the Region of Waterloo website.

In an email to CTV News on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the region confirmed that the employee had tested positive for the virus.

As of March 30, there are no confirmed cases in residents of Sunnyside Home.

The facility, located on Franklin Street North, is a 236 bed long-term care home with a mix of private and semi-private rooms.

On Monday, public health officials reported that there were a total of 103 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.