Sunday was the first summer-like day of the year, but rain is also in the forecast

France's Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game

French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection to a second term Sunday, according to polling agencies' projections. The result offered France and the European Union the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc's only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron react as the first election projections are announced in Paris, France, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

