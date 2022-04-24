Sunday was the first summer-like day of the year, but rain is also in the forecast

Southern Ontario got a little taste of summer on Sunday as temperatures climbed into the mid-20s for the first time this year.

"It's awesome," one person told CTV News. "I love it. It's really amazing. Super hot out."

"It was just a really long winter," said another. "We had so much snow. It was freezing."

Many people were happy to trade in their coats and boots for sandals and sunscreen.

"Perfect time to go out and enjoy some sun with the family," said one resident.

Local businesses were also reaping the weather rewards.

At The Boathouse in Guelph, people were lined up down Gordon Street to get a scoop of ice cream.

"Weather's hot and it's good for business," said a Boathouse employee.

A little boy enjoying his ice cream in Guelph, Ont. (April 24, 2022)

In Breslau, gardeners stopped by Grobe Nursery and Garden Centre to get a head start on the growing season.

One shopper already had a long list of things they wanted to get done.

"Probably gonna rake up the thatch out front, maybe pull some weeds and get a little bit of mulch down. I got some strawberries too, so I'm happy about that."

"This is only the end of April and this weather, of course, is a bit of a surprise for us this weekend," said Terry Grobe, the owner of Grobe Nursery and Garden Centre. "Folks are now able to get at their gardens. They can plant their flowers, their pansies. They can plant any of the shrubs they're looking to do."

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Environment Canada said some areas of southern Ontario could also see some unsettled weather on Sunday.

The agency issued a special weather statement for Mount Forest, Arthur, northern Wellington County, Stratford, Mitchell, Listowel and Goderich, as well communities to the south and west.

They said those areas could experience strong wind gusts and thunderstorms starting late in the afternoon and through the early evening.

While the thunderstorms aren't expected to be strong, Environment Canada said winds could reach up to 70 or 80 km/h.

They also warn that fallen tree branch could cause local power outages.