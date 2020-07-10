Advertisement
Kitchener News | Local Breaking | CTV News Kitchener
Summer storm lights up the skies in Waterloo Region
Published Friday, July 10, 2020 6:42PM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 10, 2020 8:55PM EDT
Storm clouds form ahead of a thunderstorm on July 10, 2020 (Twitter: brenda hughes)
KITCHENER -- A summer thunderstorm rolled through Waterloo Region, lighting up the sky and bringing some much-needed rain to the region.
Friday marked the 10th straight day with temperatures over 30 C.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning around 6:30 p.m., warning of flash flooding, strong winds and possible hail. The warning ended shortly after 8 p.m.
Social media users showed flooding on some Kitchener streets as storm drains worked to keep up with rain.
Here are some photos of the storm as it rolled through southern Ontario and Waterloo Region: