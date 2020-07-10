KITCHENER -- A summer thunderstorm rolled through Waterloo Region, lighting up the sky and bringing some much-needed rain to the region.

Friday marked the 10th straight day with temperatures over 30 C.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning around 6:30 p.m., warning of flash flooding, strong winds and possible hail. The warning ended shortly after 8 p.m.

Social media users showed flooding on some Kitchener streets as storm drains worked to keep up with rain.

Here are some photos of the storm as it rolled through southern Ontario and Waterloo Region: