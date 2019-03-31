

CTV Kitchener





Woodstock Police say there were six fentanyl overdoses in the city over a 48 hour period.

Two people overdosed Friday night and there were another four on Saturday.

The substances found at each location were green or blue in colour and police describe the drug as extremely toxic.

“We believe there’s a new type of fentanyl in town,” said Staff Sgt. Neil Butler. “We just want people to be aware of that and know that when they’re using these drugs it may not have the effect that they were thinking they’re going to get from it.”