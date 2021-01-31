KITCHENER -- After a large police presence in Waterloo for a sudden death investigation, regional police have determined the incident not to be suspicious.

Cruisers could be seen on Stonehaven Drive Saturday with a large area taped off between two houses.

At the time, officials were asking for any suspicious activity to be reported, but were not indicating what the investigation was for.

On Sunday, Waterloo regional police tweeted that their investigation into a sudden death determined it was not suspicious.

They add that there is no risk to public safety.