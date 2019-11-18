

CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was located in Waterloo Monday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say that 66-year-old Lesley Smale was serving a two-year, 11-month sentence for sexual assault.

He was wanted for breaching his statutory release and was known to frequent Waterloo Region and Brantford.

OPP confirm he was arrested in Waterloo sometime Monday afternoon.

No further information was available at this time.