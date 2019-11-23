Featured
Stuff A Bus campaign raises over 86,000 meals
This year's Stuff A Bus event is underway, accepting donations at the Laurentian Hills Zehrs and the Cambridge Mall. (@vidman / Twitter)
Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, November 23, 2019 5:44PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 25, 2019 12:12PM EST
KITCHENER – It wasn't people packing a GRT bus on Saturday afternoon: instead, food filled the seats for a good cause.
The 2019 Stuff A Bus campaign kicked off over the weekend at the Laurentian Hills Zehrs and the Cambridge Mall.
The Food Bank of Waterloo Region was hoping to raise enough donations to fill a city bus to help prepare for the holiday season.
"Again a great turn out this year, if you haven't had the chance to drop by, it'd be nice if you could," said event spokesperson and radio host Dan Delorme.
Most needed this year are items like peanut butter and other spreads, canned fruits, meats and fish as well as rice.
Last year, the event raised more than $25,000 and collected over 12,500 lbs of food.
In 2019, Stuff A Bus raised 17,549 lbs of food and $24,265.91. The food bank says those donations will provide 86,508 meals for those in need.