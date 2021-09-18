Students reporting unknown substances in their drinks at University of Guelph

Guelph -

Police are investigating reports of female students possibly having their drinks spiked with an unknown substance at the University of Guelph.

In a release, Guelph police say two of the complaints are related to a recent house party in the south end of Guelph and two other complaints came from a small on-campus gathering last month.

No assaults or physical injuries were reported.

Police say they will work collaboratively with campus police to investigate the allegations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.