Two vehicles collided in Kitchener Saturday afternoon, sending one of them careening into a fire hydrant.

It happened at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Avondale Avenue.

The force of the collision knocked the hydrant over, flooding the street with water.

Homes in the area reported low water pressure.

Union Boulevard, between Earl Avenue and Dunbar, was closed for short time while the hydrant was fixed.