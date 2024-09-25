KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Stratford Police looking for wanted Kitchener man

    Blain Snell, 30, is wanted on drug, possessing stolen property, imitation firearm and failure to comply charges. (Stratford Police Service) Blain Snell, 30, is wanted on drug, possessing stolen property, imitation firearm and failure to comply charges. (Stratford Police Service)
    The Stratford Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted Kitchener man.

    Blain Snell, 30, is wanted on drug, possessing stolen property, imitation firearm and failure to comply charges.

    If you have information, contact Stratford Police at 519-271-4141.

