'We'll be in the ground in 2025': region says Kitchener Transit Hub is on track
The Region of Waterloo is confident they are on the right track when it comes to Kitchener’s new Central Transit Hub.
The upcoming project aims to move the VIA and GO Train station to the corner of King Street and Victoria Street and integrate ION and Grand River Transit (GRT) services at the new facility. The region said there will also be improved active transportation routes when the project is complete.
“We're moving forward with a transformative project for not just downtown Kitchener, but our connection with the Waterloo-Toronto Innovation Corridor,” said Karen Redman, Chair of Region of Waterloo.
The project timeline calls for the design to be completed by the end of 2024 with construction starting 2025.
“We're sitting today at 95 per cent design on the region's portion of the project,” said Doug Spooner, Acting Commissioner of Transportation with the Region of Waterloo.
“We’ll be in the ground in 2025,” Spooner added.
If everything goes according to plan, Spooner said it is possible to have a new transit hub by the end of the decade.
“Really what we're looking at today is an overall update aiming at a 2029 opening date for Kitchener Central so that we'll be able to enjoy this new facility and all of the options that come along with it.”
The scope of work for the Kitchener Central Transit Hub includes:
- the design and development of a transportation hub building
- a pedestrian bridge over King Street
- a bus loop for GRT and GO transit
- a pedestrian ramp
- a parking lot
- stormwater management
- site development
Before that happens the Region of Waterloo needs to finalize a deal with Metrolinx and secure funding from the province and federal government.
Construction will begin on the non-heritage part of the Rumpel Felt building.
The region said it has no immediate plans to use the piece of land at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street where a large encampment currently sits.
Redman said it’s a situation they continue to work on.
“It's always been the focus of the region, that we will reach out to those people, we will provide them with information and services and we will continue to do that. Making sure that we have their welfare is always central to those discussions.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump making 'joke' about Canada becoming 51st state is 'reassuring': Ambassador Hillman
Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. insists it’s a good sign U.S. president-elect Donald Trump feels 'comfortable' joking with Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Mexico president says Canada has a 'very serious' fentanyl problem
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.
Quebec doctors who refuse to stay in public system for 5 years face $200K fine per day
Quebec's health minister has tabled a bill that would force new doctors trained in the province to spend the first five years of their careers working in Quebec's public health network.
Freeland says it was 'right choice' for her not to attend Mar-a-Lago dinner with Trump
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says it was 'the right choice' for her not to attend the surprise dinner with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Friday night.
Canadians warned to use caution in South Korea after martial law declared then lifted
Global Affairs Canada is warning Canadians in South Korea to avoid demonstrations and exercise caution after the country's president imposed an hours-long period of martial law.
NDP won't support Conservative non-confidence motion that quotes Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he won't play Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's games by voting to bring down the government on an upcoming non-confidence motion.
Calgary man who drove U-Haul over wife sentenced to 15 years
A Calgary man who killed his wife in 2020 when he drove over her in a loaded U-Haul has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
Speaker's ruling clears path for Trudeau's government to face successive tests of confidence in days ahead
After rallying his party's caucus and staffers on Parliament Hill Tuesday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh signalled that he's still not ready to help the other opposition parties trigger an early election, yet.
Opposition leaders talk unity following Trudeau meeting about Trump, minister calls 51st state comment 'teasing'
The prime minister’s emergency meeting with opposition leaders on Tuesday appears to have bolstered a more united front against U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats.
London
-
Witness sees accused with gun at bush bash shooting scene
A witness for the bush party shooting trial says he saw the accused with a firearm that night.
-
'A real gamut': LHSC highlights number of serious seasonal injuries ahead of the holiday season
As we head into the heart of the holiday season, experts at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) are cautioning the public in order to help prevent serious injuries.
-
Tire shops 'spinning' with winter tire changeover demand
London tire and automotive shops remain caught off guard by the sudden arrival of winter.
Windsor
-
Windsor, mayor name-dropped for housing criticism
The City of Windsor and its mayor have been picked out as egregious examples of municipal housing missteps by a prominent expert in the field and author of a recent report identifying poor building performance in Ontario.
-
Survey raises concerns about cannabis-impaired driving in Ontario
A recent survey conducted by CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) highlights an increase in cannabis use among Ontario drivers, sparking some concern about impaired driving.
-
Could a co-pay model save the IB and RISE programs?
Windsor-Essex parents are proposing a co-pay model to keep the International Baccalaureate (IB) program running in the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB), but the board’s chair says it’s not feasible.
Barrie
-
Woman dies in two-vehicle crash on Highway 118 in Haliburton
An 87-year-old woman has died following a collision on Highway 118 in Haliburton County on Monday afternoon.
-
Snow-clearing efforts stalled due to tractor-trailers stuck on many roads along Highway 11
Snow-clearing efforts continue on secondary roads that remain closed along Highway 11 on Tuesday.
-
Crown pushes for 6-year sentence for supervisor convicted in fatal crash case
Victim impact statements were read in a Barrie courtroom on Tuesday ahead of sentencing for a man convicted of criminal negligence causing the death of a dump truck driver four years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Man severely injured saving his wife from a polar bear attack in the Far North
A man was severely injured Tuesday morning when he leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in the Far North community of Fort Severn.
-
As propane tanks exploded, homeless Sudbury, Ont., man pulls woman from burning tent
TJ Bedggood is humble about his life-saving actions Sunday evening, when he pulled his friend from a burning tent fire as propane tanks exploded in an encampment in Sudbury.
-
Five years after toddler's brutal death, Northern Ont. family struggles to find peace, justice
A North Bay family is struggling to find peace and justice as the five-year anniversary of the brutal death of toddler Oliver McCarthy approaches.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Shooting on Manitoulin Island leads to attempted murder charges
Two people have been charged – one with attempted murder – following a shooting in Wikwemikong last week.
-
Insults on social media lead to real-life assault in northern Ont.
A Mississauga First Nation woman has been charged with assault after she took offence to comments about her on social media.
-
Snow squall warning in the Sault, heaviest snowfall expected tonight
Sault Ste. Marie's run of severe winter weather will continue Tuesday, with Environment Canada issuing another snow squall warning.
Ottawa
-
TRAVEL ADVISORY
TRAVEL ADVISORY Winter weather travel advisory in effect as Ottawa expects first notable snowfall
The first winter weather travel advisory of the season is in effect for Ottawa as the city's first dump of snow expected this week.
-
1 teen, 4 adults injured in crash involving school bus and vehicle in south Ottawa
Ottawa paramedics say five people were injured following a collision between a school bus and a van in south Ottawa.
-
'Adapting is huge': Skiers, snowboarders prepare for first significant snowfall
Winter sports enthusiasts are looking forward to the coming snowfall in eastern Ontario, as are ski resorts, which have had a slow start to the season.
Toronto
-
Richmond Hill jewelry store smash-and-grab caught on video, 5 suspects outstanding
Video footage has surfaced on social media of a violent daytime robbery earlier this week at a jewelry store in a Richmond Hill shopping centre.
-
Walking pneumonia cases in Ontario have nearly tripled since 2019: report
The number of walking pneumonia cases seen in Ontario this year is triple the amount of what was reported in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Process around Ontario Place redevelopment was 'unfair' and didn't follow rules: AG
Ontario's auditor general is slamming the Ford government for failing to follow proper process around the redevelopment of Ontario Place, including a revelation that senior staff communicated directly with Therme Canada and other applicants while proposals were still being accepted.
Montreal
-
Despite devastating poll, Quebec Premier Legault confident he’s here to stay
Despite a devastating poll, Premier François Legault is confident that he will lead the CAQ troops into the next electoral battle in two years' time.
-
Quebec doctors who refuse to stay in public system for 5 years face $200K fine per day
Quebec's health minister has tabled a bill that would force new doctors trained in the province to spend the first five years of their careers working in Quebec's public health network.
-
Quebec man get prison sentence after trying to smuggle fake permanent residence cards, licences
A Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after attempting to smuggle more than 1,000 forged documents into the country, including Canadian permanent resident cards and driver's licences.
Atlantic
-
Snow, rain, and wind expected for Maritimes this week with early December storm
A developing low pressure skirting colder air in place across eastern parts of the country will bring snow, rain, and wind to the Maritimes on Thursday.
-
Cape Breton investigating last year of municipal credit card transactions
The Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) is investigating more than a year of transactions on a legislative credit card due to a lack of documents.
-
N.B. woman dies after hit and run in Notre-Dame: RCMP
A 40-year-old New Brunswick woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Notre-Dame, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government promises trade office in U.S. capital to boost economy
The Manitoba government is planning to open a trade office in Washington, D.C., in the new year to deal with threatened United States tariffs and promote investment opportunities in provincial sectors such as mining and aerospace.
-
Every Winnipeg driver pulled over during checkstop program must give breath sample: police
Every driver pulled over in Winnipeg as part of the police’s annual festive season checkstop program will have to provide a breath sample.
-
Pembina Trails School Division dealing with 'cyber security incident', classes continuing
People within the Pembina Trails School Division are being told to watch for any unusual activity as the division is currently dealing with a “cyber security incident.”
Calgary
-
Loved ones seek answers as Pine Creek death deemed a homicide
Calgary police say the death of a man in the community of Pine Creek last month is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Person found dead in Taradale home with high CO levels: CFD
A person was found dead in a Taradale home where emergency crews discovered high levels of carbon monoxide.
-
Calgary man who drove U-Haul over wife sentenced to 15 years
A Calgary man who killed his wife in 2020 when he drove over her in a loaded U-Haul has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
Edmonton
-
Ex-Alberta teacher convicted of sex crime involving child for 2nd time
Former Alberta teacher Brian Davison has been found guilty of one count of sexual exploitation in connection with an incident involving a child.
-
Oilers tasting more success as special-teams play improves
Special teams are starting to show up for the Edmonton Oilers. Head coach Kris Knoblauch identified improved play – and results – from both the NHL team's power play and penalty kill as "important" factors in their last two games.
-
U of A team repurposes culinary device to improve frostbite injury outcomes
University of Alberta researchers have created a device they believe could significantly reduce the number of frostbite cases that end in amputation.
Regina
-
Regulations around foreign ownership of Sask. farmland need better enforcement, auditor finds
The Provincial Auditor of Saskatchewan is recommending that the province improve its system of monitoring sales of farmland to foreign entities.
-
Formal expectations needed for answering 911 calls: Sask. auditor reports
The Provincial Auditor assessed the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency’s (SPSA) 911 call taking and dispatching processes for fire emergencies, focusing on the Provincial Emergency Communications Centre.
-
Attempted murder charge laid after home invasion, series of hit and runs in Regina
Two people in Regina are facing a list of charges following a series of alleged acts that include a home invasion, multiple collisions and attempted murder.
Saskatoon
-
Major power outage hits much of Saskatoon's west side
A large power outage lasting several hours affected much of Saskatoon's west side and portions of the east side of the city Tuesday afternoon.
-
'That's way, way inappropriate': Saskatoon city councillor raises issue with democratic process, clerk apologizes
Before Saskatoon city council unanimously approved the budget, a fiery discussion about the democratic process dominated chambers.
-
Man dies at Saskatoon Correctional Centre
A 62-year-old man was declared dead at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Dec. 2.
Vancouver
-
Bad blood? Taylor Swift ticket dispute settled by B.C. tribunal
A B.C. woman and her daughter will be attending one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Vancouver – but only after a tribunal intervened and settled a dispute among friends over tickets.
-
Vancouver Canucks defenceman Hronek out 8 weeks with lower-body injury
Vancouver Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek is expected to be out until the end of January as he recovers from a lower-body injury.
-
BC SPCA to rescue up to 30 stray cats from one Kamloops home
The BC SPCA is warning of the consequences of feeding stray cats after a person accidentally lured over 25 felines to their home in Kamloops, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Giving Tuesday campaign targets support for Victoria health centre
A Greater Victoria non-profit has launched a $1.5-million fundraising campaign to build a health centre on the main floor of its Crosstown development.
-
Bad blood? Taylor Swift ticket dispute settled by B.C. tribunal
A B.C. woman and her daughter will be attending one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Vancouver – but only after a tribunal intervened and settled a dispute among friends over tickets.
-
Comox Valley RCMP seek suspect who tried to climb woman's deck wearing a gas mask
Mounties on Vancouver Island are seeking witnesses after a woman reported that a man wearing a gas mask tried to climb onto the deck of her home near Courtenay, B.C.