'We'll be in the ground in 2025': region says Kitchener Transit Hub is on track

The Region of Waterloo is confident they are on the right track when it comes to Kitchener’s new Central Transit Hub.

The upcoming project aims to move the VIA and GO Train station to the corner of King Street and Victoria Street and integrate ION and Grand River Transit (GRT) services at the new facility. The region said there will also be improved active transportation routes when the project is complete.

“We're moving forward with a transformative project for not just downtown Kitchener, but our connection with the Waterloo-Toronto Innovation Corridor,” said Karen Redman, Chair of Region of Waterloo.

The project timeline calls for the design to be completed by the end of 2024 with construction starting 2025.

“We're sitting today at 95 per cent design on the region's portion of the project,” said Doug Spooner, Acting Commissioner of Transportation with the Region of Waterloo.

“We’ll be in the ground in 2025,” Spooner added.

If everything goes according to plan, Spooner said it is possible to have a new transit hub by the end of the decade.

“Really what we're looking at today is an overall update aiming at a 2029 opening date for Kitchener Central so that we'll be able to enjoy this new facility and all of the options that come along with it.”

The scope of work for the Kitchener Central Transit Hub includes:

the design and development of a transportation hub building

a pedestrian bridge over King Street

a bus loop for GRT and GO transit

a pedestrian ramp

a parking lot

stormwater management

site development

Before that happens the Region of Waterloo needs to finalize a deal with Metrolinx and secure funding from the province and federal government.

Construction will begin on the non-heritage part of the Rumpel Felt building.

The region said it has no immediate plans to use the piece of land at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street where a large encampment currently sits.

Redman said it’s a situation they continue to work on.

“It's always been the focus of the region, that we will reach out to those people, we will provide them with information and services and we will continue to do that. Making sure that we have their welfare is always central to those discussions.”