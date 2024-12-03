Guelph Police looking for missing pregnant woman

Guelph Police are asking for help as they search for a missing pregnant woman.

In a social media post on Tuesday, police said 34-year-old Alexis was last seen in the downtown area on Monday at 11:30 p.m.

She is described as 5’3”, with multi-coloured hair and missing most of her front teeth.

Police said she’s also 9-months pregnant.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call police at 519-824-1212 x0.