    • Guelph Police looking for missing pregnant woman

    Guelph Police released this image of missing woman, Alexis on Dec. 3, 2024. (Courtesy: Guelph Police) Guelph Police released this image of missing woman, Alexis on Dec. 3, 2024. (Courtesy: Guelph Police)
    Guelph Police are asking for help as they search for a missing pregnant woman.

    In a social media post on Tuesday, police said 34-year-old Alexis was last seen in the downtown area on Monday at 11:30 p.m.

    She is described as 5’3”, with multi-coloured hair and missing most of her front teeth.

    Police said she’s also 9-months pregnant.

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call police at 519-824-1212 x0.

