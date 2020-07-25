KITCHENER -- Three fires in Stratford are under investigation, with one of them causing $1 million in damages.

The first fire happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Brunswick Street and caused the most damage.

Part of the street was closed down for the investigation. No one was hurt, but the multi-unit building is no longer liveable.

Officials say tenants have been given a temporary place to stay.

Two others fires were then set around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, with little damage being reported in either.

One was in a brush area near railroad tracks on O’Loane Avenue, while the other was 400 metres away in a cardboard recycling bin behind a Sobeys.

“We’re continuing to investigate all three fires as being suspicious,” said Stratford Police Staff Sgt. Dan Gray.

Police are looking to identify a person of interest.

They are described as a white male between 5’9 and 6’0, shaved head, medium build, wearing a blank tank top and baggy jeans, and last seen in the area of Franklin Drive and Buckingham Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stratford Police Service at 519-271-4141.