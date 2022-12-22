Stratford police arrest man involved in shooting
Stratford police said officers have arrested a man in relation to a shooting that occurred earlier this week.
In a tweet Thursday at 9:52 p.m., police said a male was arrested without incident in London.
Police said the man will be held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.
The shooting occurred on Stratford Street just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the Stratford Police Service said 38-year-old William Vincent from Milverton was the suspect police were looking for.
A white Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which was seen in surveillance photos on the night of the shooting and believed to be linked to Vincent, was found in Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon.
“Shortly after 7:30 Tuesday evening, Stratford police received a 911 call for reports of a gunshot in the area of Stratford Street,” said Const. Darren Fischer with the Stratford Police Service.
On scene, police and paramedics found a man with a gunshot wound.
“We don't believe the public is in any danger, we believe this incident was targeted,” said Const. Fischer.
