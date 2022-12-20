Suspect in Stratford shooting considered armed and dangerous: police

Stratford Police Service is looking for a 38-year-old from Milverton after a Tuesday night shooting in Stratford that left one person injured.

Police said William Vincent is considered armed and dangerous.

On Wednesday afternoon, police told CTV News the suspect’s car, a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo, was found in Hamilton.

Stratford police Insp. Mark Taylor said the vehicle has been seized.

“There’s a warrant being sought for him right now, charges will be attempted murder with a weapon, a firearm, and he is being urged to contact a lawyer and turn himself into the nearest police station,” said Taylor.

Police describe Vincent as a white man, approximately 6-foot-2, 160 pounds with a thin build, blond hair and hazel-coloured eyes.

“We’ve been very fortunate in the City of Stratford, it’s been a while since we’ve had a shooting, and hopefully, it’ll be a while longer since we have another one,” said Taylor.

Taylor said the public’s help in providing information and assisting in identifying the vehicle helped police get a head start on and locating the suspect’s car.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Police said they were called to the area of Stratford Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a gun shot fired.

“Shortly after 7:30 Tuesday evening, Stratford police received a 911 call for reports of a gunshot in the area of Stratford Street,” said Const. Darren Fischer with the Stratford Police Service.

On scene, police and paramedics found a man with a gunshot wound.

“We don't believe the public is in any danger, we believe this incident was targeted,” said Const. Fischer

Police say if you spot Vincent do not approach him and call 911.

In tweet around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said officers were investigating a shooting, and the area was closed.

One victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but is expected to be released soon.