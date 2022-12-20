Suspect in Stratford shooting considered armed and dangerous: police

Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB

As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.

Zelenskyy tells Biden: 'No compromises' in path to peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank U.S. leaders and 'ordinary Americans' for their support in fighting off Russia's invasion and pledged there would be 'no compromises' in trying to bring an end to the war.

Warren Jeffs' nephew charged with kidnapping girl in Utah

Utah has filed kidnapping charges against the nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs, saying that he and his sister's 10-year-old daughter have gone missing, apparently to keep the girl from her mother upon orders Jeffs issued from prison in Texas.

