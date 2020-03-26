KITCHENER -- The City of Stratford along with Perth County, Perth South, Perth East and West Perth declared a state of emergency in their respective municipalities on Thursday morning.

According to officials, the declaration was made in an attempt to raise awareness to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

Perth County and member municipalities West Perth, Perth East and Perth South have declared a State of Emergency as a precautionary measure, to be proactive against COVID-19.



Read the full press release at: https://t.co/MhgrDn4LZt pic.twitter.com/brTHBAF5NL — Perth County (@PerthCounty) March 26, 2020

“The decision to declare an emergency is not taken lightly,” said Perth County Warden Jim Aitcheson in a news release. “Perth County is being proactive in our fight against COVID-19 to protect the health and safety of individuals and families.”

The decision will allow the municipalities the flexibility to quickly respond to emergency situations and also access funding if it becomes available.

Stratford Mayor Dan Mathieson says the declaration was made in order to prioritize the health and safety of the city’s residents.

To reinforce the serious nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential threat it poses to the community, Mayor Dan Mathieson has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Stratford. For details, please visit https://t.co/Nb8eNPZPDt — cityofstratford (@cityofstratford) March 26, 2020

“We want to ensure that we can dedicate all available resources to protecting ourselves against this virus,” said Mathieson in part in a news release.

The announcement comes after the Region of Waterloo and its municipalities declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.