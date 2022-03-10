Stratford man forges connection with American Erin O'Toole

A radio host from Colorado named Erin O’Toole was surprised and confused in August 2020 when she started receiving messages from strangers online questioning her policies.

“I thought that’s weird, I don’t really have any policies," said O'Toole. "That’s when I kind of figured out there’s someone with the same name.”

The American woman was getting confused for the Canadian Erin O’Toole who was the leader of the Conservative Party at the time.

“When he was elected leader of the Conservative Party, I got around 2,000 new followers,” said O’Toole.

O’Toole said she was getting a lot of personal messages and mentions online with people thinking she was the other O’Toole so she cleared the air with this pinned tweet:

Hello! I see a couple of new friends from Canada this morning... Just so you know, I may not be the Erin O'Toole you're looking for. 😄 — Erin O'Toole 🧜‍♀️ (@ErinOtoole1) August 24, 2020

That post got even more online attention. She said she event started to get gifts from new internet friends like Canadian chocolate bars and Canadian branded clothing. When the Canadian O’Toole was ousted from his position, she received this personalized sweater from a Stratford native.

This is awesome!!! How cool.



What a fantastic memento of that crazy year and a half when I was NOT the leader of the Conservative Party.. 😄



Thank you @brittlestar - I’ll treasure this forever! ✌️❤️🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/TL7u3D9LH3 — Erin O'Toole 🧜‍♀️ (@ErinOtoole1) March 3, 2022

“It just seems like the Canadian thing to do," said Stewart Reynolds also known as Brittlestar. "You know, just to send a ‘hey, thanks for putting up with that and being a good sport.’ And of course she’s great and well deserving,”

Stewart said he admired how O’Toole embraced the name fame and took it in stride.

“Now I am more in tune to what is going on in Canadian politics and just Canadian life,” said O’Toole.

When it comes to Canadian politics, O'Toole tries not to go one way or the other, at least on public platforms.

“I work in fact-based media and I think it’s really important to be open and welcoming for all points of view. Within reason of course,” said O’Toole.

Erin O'Toole. (Submitted)

But Reynolds said he isn’t afraid to express his admiration for one O’Toole over the other.

“He is solidly in number two. He is in second place of my favourite Erin O’Tooles. It’s a distant second. My’s first favourite Erin O’Toole is of course Erin O’Toole from the U.S.,” said Reynolds.

The similarities don’t stop at their names. Both O’Tooles share the same birthday on Jan 22.

It's a fact that, once again, got a lot of social media attention.