Police searching for driver after hydro pole hit in Kitchener

    Waterloo Regional Police Service is looking for a driver after power was knocked out to some homes in Kitchener.

    Police were called to the Bechtel Drive and Doon Village Road area on Thursday around 10:50 p.m.

    They said a driver hit a hydro pole, causing major damage, but there was no sign of the vehicle involved.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

