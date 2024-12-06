Home extensively damaged, school evacuated, after Kitchener fire

KITCHENER
    The damaged exterior of a Kitchener home can be seen on Dec. 6, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News) The damaged exterior of a Kitchener home can be seen on Dec. 6, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)
    No injuries have been reported after a house fire in Kitchener.

    Kitchener Fire Department Platoon Chief Andy O’Reilly said crews were called to a house fire in the Belleview Avenue area around 7:20 a.m.

    When they arrived, fire was already billowing from the windows.

    Firefighters began their attack from the outside before heading inside to bring the flames under control.

    The damage to the home is significant and investigators are still looking for a cause.

    Crews were still on scene around noon, dealing with hot spots.

    Meanwhile, access to a nearby school, Smithson Public School, was limited while crews worked.

    Later in the morning, staff said they could smell natural gas in the school and students and staff were evacuated while Kitchener Utilities and Waterloo Region District School Board Facility Services were called to the building.

    In a statement to CTV News, Associate Director of Student Achievement and Well-being Alison Gaymes San Vicente said students and staff went to their predetermined evacuation site, St. James’ Rosemount United Church, for about an hour.

    “The gas has now been shut off at the school, which means the heat has also been turned off. Facility Services staff are working to bring in portable heaters, although we’ve shared with families and caregivers that they are welcome to come pick up their children, should they choose to do so.

    The well-being of WRDSB students is our top priority. We would like to take this opportunity to thank students and families for their cooperation, and the swift response of the Facility Services team,” she wrote.

