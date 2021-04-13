KITCHENER -- Guelph police are looking for a man after more than $10,000 worth of lumber was stolen from a local business early Monday morning.

Officers were called to a business on Wellington Street West at around 8:45 a.m.

The owner of the business reported that someone had used a truck to ram into a gate and steal about 600 pieces of lumber, all of which was caught on surveillance camera.

Police say the truck had earlier been reported stolen from Kitchener. It’s described as a white GMC pickup with a dump-style box and the number 83 on the driver’s side front fender.

The suspect is described as a white man with a dark brush cut. Police say he was wearing a black jacket and black pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cst. Mark Medulun at 519-824-1212, ext. 7346, email him at mmedulun@guelphpolice.ca, or leave an anonymous message for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.