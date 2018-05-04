

A trailer full of kitty litter was stolen from a business in Hamilton and left at a location in Cambridge, police say.

Hamilton police say the case dates back to Feb. 17 and involved the trailer and its accompanying transport truck being stolen in a break-in at a locked compound.

According to police, the thief drove the truck to Cambridge, left the trailer there and broke into another business.

Surveillance video helped police identify a suspect in the case.

A 39-year-old Brampton man has been charged with breaking and entering, stealing a vehicle, theft, possession of stolen property, driving while disqualified and breach of probation.