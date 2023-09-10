Steam-powered spectacle takes over downtown Fergus
Gears were turning in Fergus, Ont. Saturday for the first annual Cogs and Clockwork Steampunk Festival.
The event featured fashion shows, teapot races, vendors and plenty of retrofuturistic style.
“I like to describe steampunk as Victorian futuristic, so if we hadn’t taken electricity into the future and we just stuck with steam power,” event organizer Tony Deluca explains. “So well-dressed Victorian clothing with 1950s style ray guns.”
“It’s an opportunity for us to show our flair.”
Cosplayer Paul Bastien says many people create their outfits from thrift store finds.
“That’s the nice thing about steampunk is that anything pretty much goes,” Bastien says.
Anna Robertson, who was at her first steampunk festival, spent several months putting her costume together.
“Who doesn’t love a top hat and cloak,” she says.
“I like to describe steampunk as Victorian futuristic, so if we hadn’t taken electricity into the future and we just stuck with steam power,” event organizer Tony Deluca explains.(Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)
Teapot races, where competitors pilot a small remote-controlled teapot car through an obstacle course, were one of the highlights of the day.
“Bribing judges is a must-do thing if you want to get a good shot at winning,” explains racer Andy ‘Sir Thomas Nigel Tinkerton’ Moses.
Vendor Candace Lortie of Candyfloss Top Hats says the festival is an exchange of information and creativity and she hopes to see it continue in the future.
“All the people that have put energy into their outfits, I love seeing that – that keeps me going,” Lortie says.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | UW stabbing suspect facing new terrorism charge
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau stuck in India following G20 summit due to 'technical issues' with plane
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is experiencing a technical issue that is forcing the entire Canadian delegation to stay in India, where this year’s G20 summit took place.
Canadian aid worker reportedly killed in Ukraine by Russian shelling
Several aid organizations in Ukraine are reporting that a volunteer Canadian aid worker was killed this weekend by a Russian attack.
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Escaped murderer on the run in the U.S. has changed appearance, slipped out of search areas
Authorities say an escaped murderer who has eluded capture since breaking out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago has apparently slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance and is now being sought in a stolen vehicle.
Operation to extract ailing American from one of world's deepest caves edges closer to the surface
Rescue teams on Sunday in Turkiye successfully carried an American researcher up from the depth of a cave at 1,040 metres to the 700-metre mark where he will rest at a base camp before they continue the taxing journey to the surface.
Aftershock rattles Morocco where quake killed more than 2,000 and rescuers race to find survivors
An aftershock rattled Moroccans on Sunday as they mourned victims of the nation's strongest earthquake in more than a century and toiled to rescue survivors while soldiers and aid workers raced to reach desperate mountain villages in ruins. The disaster killed more than 2,000 people -- a number that is expected to rise.
'Crying and screaming': Canadian describes destruction following Moroccan quake
A Canadian visiting Morocco when a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the North African country on Friday describes scenes of terror and destruction during and in the aftermath of the quake.
End may be in sight for Phoenix's historic heat wave of 110-degree plus weather
A historic heat wave continues to stifle Phoenix -- but the end may finally be in sight for residents of Arizona's largest city.
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama's – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
London
-
London fire crews respond to collision, vehicle fire
It was a busy night for London fire crews after they had to put out a vehicle fire and then extricated one person from a vehicle after a collision.
-
Bruce County man charged in Orillia, Ont. hit-and-run
A man from Huron-Kinloss Township is facing multiple serious charges after he allegedly struck a pedestrian with his car and left the scene of the accident last month.
-
Sarnia police investigating after pedestrian struck by taxi
Police are Sarnia are investigating after a collision sent a pedestrian to hospital early Sunday morning.
Windsor
-
Dry conditions expected before rain returns mid-week
As the first full week back to school gets underway, the Rose City will see dry weather and pops of sun before overcast skies and rain return mid-week.
-
'They deserve a miserable, horrible life in prison': Windsor mother pens victim impact statement to three men convicted of daughter’s murder
A sentencing hearing was held Friday in Superior Court for three men from the GTA, previously convicted by a jury of murder and attempted murder.
-
Habitat for Humanity embarks on new build in Sandwich Towne
Habitat for Humanity officially broke ground on a new housing project in Sandwich Towne on Saturday.
Barrie
-
Charges laid after hit-and-run with pedestrian in Orillia
Provincial police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection to an overnight hit-and-run in Orillia last month.
-
Police searching for suspects after shooting in Bradford West Gwillimbury
South Simcoe Police are searching for the suspects involved after a shooting in Bradford on Saturday.
-
Collapsed historic apartment building in Penetanguishene, Ont. to be demolished Monday
An apartment building that collapsed in Penetanguishene this week, leaving 14 people without a home, has been scheduled for demolition.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in Elliot Lake launch sudden death investigation
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what they are calling a “sudden death” at a residence on Frobel Drive in Elliot Lake.
-
PM Trudeau stuck in India following G20 summit due to 'technical issues' with plane
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is experiencing a technical issue that is forcing the entire Canadian delegation to stay in India, where this year’s G20 summit took place.
-
One First Nation seeks to amend $10B Robinson Huron Treaty settlement’s annuity distribution plan
While most communities await movement from the federal government on the $10 billion in annuities announced earlier this year, one First Nation has announced they are seeking to make changes at the 11th hour.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa removing graphic jaywalking ad due to 'jaywalking terminology', staff say
The city of Ottawa has pulled a jaywalking advertisement from its test ads for an upcoming road safety campaign this fall, after councillors and the public criticized the graphic nature of the ad and its messaging.
-
Here's what you can buy for Ottawa's average price of $709,739 in 9 neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for the average price of a home sold in Ottawa at $709,739 in 9 neighbourhoods.
-
PM Trudeau stuck in India following G20 summit due to 'technical issues' with plane
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is experiencing a technical issue that is forcing the entire Canadian delegation to stay in India, where this year’s G20 summit took place.
Toronto
-
Man punched 2 people in the face at TTC subway station: police
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly punched two people in the face at Castle Frank Subway Station.
-
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama's – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
-
PM Trudeau stuck in India following G20 summit due to 'technical issues' with plane
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is experiencing a technical issue that is forcing the entire Canadian delegation to stay in India, where this year’s G20 summit took place.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Moroccan community filled with grief and concern
Canadians of Moroccan origin are united in grief and concern after the deadly earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people in the North African country on Friday. In Montreal, the community is feeling the effects.
-
Senneville man dealing with long COVID says health-care system has let him down
Mitch Lafon, 55, was a high school teacher that walked kilometres a day and worked as a music journalist. He contracted COVID-19 and has become debilitated by the effects of long COVID, which, he said, the province's health-care system is failing to adequately treat.
-
Montreal councillor shaken after Morocco earthquake, as Canadians try to reach family
A Montreal city councillor in Marrakech, Morocco says he's safe but shaken following a powerful earthquake Friday that killed more than 1,300 people in the North African country.
Atlantic
-
Canadian forecasters watching point where hurricane Lee turns and journeys northwards
Atlantic Canadians will learn more about the track of hurricane Lee later this week, after it becomes clear where the powerful storm will begin its journey northwards.
-
N.S. park officers kill coyote that chased bike, search for another that bit rider
Parks Canada says it has killed a coyote that was chasing a cyclist on Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, while conservation officers keep searching for another coyote that bit a different bike rider's arm.
-
Halifax Wanderers look to build permanent stadium at Wanderers Grounds site
The Halifax Wanderers want to build a permanent stadium at the historic Wanderers Grounds in downtown Halifax.
Winnipeg
-
Residents displaced after west Winnipeg apartment fire
Residents of an apartment building at the west edge of Winnipeg are temporarily homeless after a fire early Sunday morning.
-
-
Chinatown Night Market reinvigorates Winnipeg's Exchange District
Winnipeg's Exchange District was hopping Saturday, as thousands checked out the second annual Chinatown Night Market.
Calgary
-
Major crimes unit investigating after 55-year-old man discovered dead on Stoney Nakoda First Nation
The RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is investigating following the death of a 55-year-old man on Stoney Nakoda First Nation
-
Calgary teen Abbie Clarke stages walk to raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis
A Calgary teen is leading the way on spreading awareness about a serious disease in the community.
-
E-Coli outbreak cases rise from Calgary daycares
Alberta Health Services says 164 lab-confirmed cases are connected to an outbreak of E.coli stemming from a shared kitchen that 11 Calgary daycares use.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton elementary school unveils buddy benches in tribute to students who recently died
A south Edmonton school is paying tribute to students who died this year.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
-
Former Calgarian Jared du Toit within striking distance of leaders after sizzling 64 at Fortinet Cup Championship
Jared du Toit made the most of moving day at the Fortinet Cup Championship Saturday at Country Hills Golf Club.
Vancouver
-
1 person critically injured after car crashes into downtown Vancouver restaurant
One person is in critical conditions after a car crashed through the front window of a downtown Vancouver restaurant Saturday evening.
-
2 injured in East Vancouver shooting
Two people were taken to hospital after a shooting in East Vancouver just after midnight Sunday.
-
B.C.'s wildfire crisis was forecast, but it arrived decades sooner than expected
The onset of large, severe wildfires that threaten communities year after year has occurred earlier in British Columbia than previous research projected, and experts say the record-shattering 2023 season must serve as a springboard for action.