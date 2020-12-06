Waterloo Region to stay in red 'control' zone under province's COVID-19 framework

Despite worsening COVID-19 indicators, charges being handed out for gatherings, and looming fears that Waterloo Region could move to a lockdown, the region will remain in the province's red "control" level for a while longer.

Earlier this week, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said that a lockdown in the region was a "real possibility." She also acknowledged during a Friday morning media briefing that a number of key indicators were worsening.

Though public health officials consult with the province on COVID-19 measures, the decision ultimately came down to the province. A news release from the provincial government showed that only three regions would be moved from their zones on Friday.

By the numbers (as of Dec. 6):

Waterloo Region: 3,987 cases, 127 deaths, 3,336 resolved

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 1,496 cases, 41 deaths, 1,282 resolved

Brant County: 554 cases, 5 deaths, 490 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 667 cases, 37 deaths, 612 resolved

Huron Perth: 377 cases, 18 deaths, 313 resolved

Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes part of Highway 7/8 in Kitchener

One woman has died after a serious, multi-vehicle crash closed several lanes of traffic on Highway 7/8 around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. It involved four vehicles in the eastbound lanes near Fischer-Hallman Road.

The Ontario Provincial Police initially reported that a man had been killed in the crash, but in a later update said that information was incorrect. In fact, a 23-year-old woman who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was killed.

According to police, the crash originally started off as a one-vehicle crash. There were three occupants in the vehicle and at least two of them got out of the vehicle after the collision. Three other vehicles that were driving by tried to avoid the car, but ended up crashing. One of the occupants from the first car was struck.

Weather was likely a factor in the collision, police said.

Waterloo Region's top doc issues enforcement order for Old Order Mennonite communities

Region of Waterloo's medical officer of health has issued an order enabling enforcement of public health orders in Old Order Mennonite communities.

The Section 22 Class Order will come into effect immediately in Old Order, Markham, Old Colony and David Martin Mennonite communities. It will allow for enforcement action to help slow the spread of COVID-19, along with prohibiting social gatherings at private residences with people outside of an immediate household.

According to the order there are at least 93 cases of COVID-19 linked to the community as of Monday, along with four outbreaks at workplaces in the area. Seven other workplaces are being monitored due to the disease.

Waterloo regional council votes to close five child-care centres

Waterloo regional council has decided to close five regionally run child-care centres, despite passionate pleas from local parents who disagree with the move. Last month, council received a report from KPMG that recommended closing the centres to help free up funding for other centres.

Thirty delegates spoke to council during the virtual meeting Wednesday night, with many imploring council to vote against the recommendation.

Police investigating the death of a 2-year-old in Cambridge as suspicious

Waterloo regional police say they are now treating the death of a two-year-old boy in Cambridge earlier this week as suspicious. Officers were called to a home in the Winter Court area of the city for a medical call on Tuesday shortly after 12 p.m.

According to police, the boy was found inside the home and pronounced dead shortly after emergency services arrived to the scene.