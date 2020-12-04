KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they are now treating the death of a two-year-old boy in Cambridge earlier this week as suspicious.

Officers were called to a home in the Winter Court area of the city for a medical call on Tuesday shortly after 12 p.m.

According to police, the boy was found inside the home and pronounced dead shortly after emergency services arrived to the scene.

Since that time, detectives from the Major Crime branch have been assisting the Coroner’s office with its investigation. The Major Crime branch is mandated to investigate all cases of death under five years of age.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death and are warning that there will be an increased police presence in the Winter Court area during the day on Friday as officers continue to gather evidence.