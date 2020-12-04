KITCHENER -- Four people were given tickets for exceeding the province's rules for gatherings in Waterloo Region.

According to Regional Chair Karen Redman, three people in Waterloo and one person in Kitchener were ticketed between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2.

The region is currently in the red "control" level under the province's COVID-19 reopening framework. In that category, indoor gathering limits are set at five people. Up to 25 people can gather outdoors.

Regional officials said that all four people were given tickets at private residences. The total payable amount for each ticket was $880.

Redman also said that two others were fined under the region's face covering by-law. She said that both cases were at apartment buildings and involved people who were not wearing masks in the building common areas.

Each of those tickets comes with a price tag of $200.

REPORTING VIOLATIONS

If you see someone doing something that you think is against COVID-19 rules in Waterloo Region, there are a number of ways you can get in touch with the region.

An online form has five categories: a fake or scam inspection reporting, a business or health-care facility, a gathering at a private residential address or public space, a special event or other.

Here are some numbers to call if you have specific concerns:

Face coverings (significant and ongoing non-compliance): Region of Waterloo by-law, 519 575-4400

Businesses that have been ordered to close: Same as above

Price gouging: Government of Ontario, 1-800-889-9768

Unmonitored, private social gatherings: local by-law officers, or the Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 if after-hours

Local by-law enforcement contacts: