KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional council has decided to close five local child-care centres.

The decision was made at a council meeting on Wednesday night. The vote was 12-3 in favour of closing the centres.

The centres are all run by the region. A report released last month recommended closing them, adding it would save the region $6.8 million.

Edith MacIntosh, Christopher Children Centre, Cambridge Centre and Kinsmen Centre will all close by mid-2021. The Elmira Children Centre will close in a year.

Many parents raised concerns about the closures, saying the centres offered high-quality care.

The region operates five centres, but oversees 14,000 child care spaces provided by 67 operators. The report said closing the regionally operated centres could help reinvest money into the private daycare system.

Closing the centres will eliminate 207 spaces, but officials said they could create 350 to 750 spaces with the savings.