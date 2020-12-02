KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo's top doctor said a lockdown is a "real possibility" as the spread of COVID-19 continues in the community.

During a Board of Health meeting, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said workplaces and businesses are driving a lot of the spread in the region. However, she added that outbreaks in long-term care, retirement homes and schools are mostly controlled right now.

According to Dr. Wang, there's been a concerning trend of employee-to-employee spread at some workplaces. She said there's also concern about client spread in sports and fitness facilities where people aren't wearing masks to work out or maintaining physical distancing.

Hospital capacities are strained, Dr. Wang said, as hospitalizations and ICU admissions increase.

Dr. Wang said there are no set criteria for moving into lockdown and regions may move into that tier if the situation gets worse in the red tier. While things have worsened since moving into the red tier, Dr. Wang said officials need more time to decide if the measures are working.

"We need to monitor the situation in Waterloo Region very closely and most importantly we, as a community, need to act now," Dr. Wang said. "Many of us have already taken these actions. We need many more of us to take these actions."

She urged people to stop all non-essential contacts with people outside of their households, including holding events like birthday parties, sleepovers and coffee dates, to get the situation under control.

"We have one of the highest rates in the province," she said. "We have to no longer gather socially."

Regional Coun. Michael Harris also asked the region to request more contact tracers from the provincial and federal governments. Dr. Wang agreed that they need more case investigators to help better map out the spread of the disease.

The board approved Harris' motion and will advocate for more help.