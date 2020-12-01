KITCHENER -- One woman has died after a serious, multi-vehicle crash closed several lanes of traffic on Highway 7/8 on Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 7 a.m. and involved four vehicles in the eastbound lanes near Fischer-Hallman Road.

The Ontario Provincial Police initially reported that a man had been killed in the crash, but in a later update said that information was incorrect. In fact, a 23-year-old woman who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was killed.

Regional police said there would be significant delays while they investigated the cause of the crash.

Currently on scene in the area of Hwy 7/8 and Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener assisting @OPP_News with a serious collision.



Please avoid the area and find an alternative route.

It's not yet clear what caused the collision or whether any charges are expected.

The OPP said the eastbound ramp at Fischer Hallman is expected to be closed for a few hours while police investigate.

They're asking for anyone who may have seen the crash to contact the Cambridge OPP detachment at 519-654-0150.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.