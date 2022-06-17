Status update: Checking in with major roadwork projects around Waterloo region

Construction sign in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV Windsor) Construction sign in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV Windsor)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver