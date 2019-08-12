

Kitchener’s temporary consumption and treatment site could be operational in just a few weeks.

That’s according to a new report that will be presented to regional councilors Tuesday.

It states that the lease negotiations are being finalized with the landlord of 150 Duke Street and the site could open as soon as September.

It won’t be fully serviced and will mainly offer overdose prevention.

The Duke Street building will also house the city’s permanent site.

The report says construction on that part of the building will begin in October with doors set to open next February.

Councillors will also take another look at the cost of the interim site, which isn’t covered by federal funding.

The region has already asked the province for $700,000 to $800,000 to cover some of the costs of the permanent site.