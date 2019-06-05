

CTV Kitchener





A report from Waterloo Region Public Health is recommending that Kitchener’s interim safe consumption site be located at 150 Duke St. W.

The region was originally considering three different options, including an interim site within another agency or a construction trailer.

Ultimately the decision was made to set up the site on Duke so that clients will not be disrupted by a move and in order to save money on trailer rental and renovation.

The report recommends that the region amend its budget for 2019 to include $530,000 to pay for the site. That number includes staffing and salaries, site preparation and other various costs like leasing, security, maintenance and utilities.

It also includes $130,000 for furnishing and equipping the space.

Public Health reports that the total cost of running the site will be about $730,000 for the six months it would run. The report says that the furnishing and equipment purchased for the interim site will be repurposed for when it becomes permanent.

The site will not receive any funding because it will operate as an Urgent Public Health Need site.

According to the report, Health Canada staff says that an application can be reviewed and approved within 14 days.

Regional council will consider the recommendations on Thursday evening.