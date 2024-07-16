Standoff ends after barricaded man surrenders in Kitchener
A police standoff in South Kitchener is over and one person is in custody after what neighbours described as a dramatic scene on Tuesday afternoon.
At around 1 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police asked the public to avoid Robert Ferrie Drive due to an incident involving a barricaded person.
There was a heavy police presence seen in the area near Caryndale Drive and Chapel Hill Drive, including heavily armed officers and the tactical and canine units.
After 5 p.m., one man came out of the home and surrendered to police.
Shortly after, the tactical team was seen arresting the man.
Neighbours said they are happy the situation was resolved peacefully as the police presence had them concerned.
“I came into my driveway. I saw cops with guns. It was very scary,” said one resident.
Police have not released any information about why they were there, why they were barricaded or any charges.
