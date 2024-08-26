Blue-green algae reported near Belwood Lake reservoir in Wellington County

A potentially dangerous hazard has been spotted at Belwood Lake reservoir in Wellington County.

In a news release, the Grand River Conservation Authority said a blue-green algae bloom was reported near the boat launch at the reservoir.

The organization is urging everyone to keep children and pets away from the algae and to avoid all contact with it. The release goes on to say the water should not be used for drinking or any other purpose and fish from the lake should not be eaten.

While boating is still allowed, boaters should avoid touching the algae,

The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks and the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health Unit have been notified.

What are blue-green algae?

According to the Grand River Conservation Authority, blue-green algae are bacteria with many similarities to algae. The bacteria may be green or blue-green in colour and some species can produce toxins that, in high concentrations, can make humans or animals sick.

Although the bacteria is always present in lakes, reservoirs and rivers they are usually not a concern due to low numbers. However, they can reproduce rapidly, forming what are known as ‘blooms.’

The conservation authority says the blooms typically form in late summer or early fall in areas where the water is slow moving and warm.

Blooms may look like thick pea soup or spilled paint and can smell like fresh cut grass at first. Eventually, the bloom may start to smell more like rotting garbage.