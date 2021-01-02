KITCHENER -- A home in St. Marys, Ont. has been heavily damaged and deemed unsafe after an early morning fire.

Emergency crews were called to the Queen Street East address around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday for the incident.

Ethan Batch says he was outside when he saw the firefighters arrive on the scene.

"I was just shovelling my driveway and all of suddent I hear all of the sirens," he said. "There were 12 volunteer firefighters, two Stratford police, two firetrucks, and they were dealing with the situation.

"I saw the fire coming out of the windows and I saw the smoke coming out of the chimney and it was just a mess."

Police say no one was hurt and that the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious.

Fire officials have not yet released a damage estimate.