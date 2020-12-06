KITCHENER -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on the sixth floor chest unit of St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener.

According to a Sunday news release, five patients and two staff have tested positive for coronavirus while others are undergoing testing.

The unit is closed to new admissions except for COVID-positive or COVID-resolved cases.

Care partner visits are temporarily suspected except for those deemed essential. Virtual and telephone visits are currently being set up for patients and their families.