Cambridge Memorial Hospital investigating potential COVID-19 outbreak
Published Sunday, December 6, 2020 6:29PM EST
Cambridge Memorial Hospital seen on April 1, 2020. (Zayn Jinah / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A potential COVID-19 outbreak is under investigation at a Cambridge Memorial Hospital unit.
The status comes after two staff tested positive on Saturday, according to a Sunday news release from the hospital.
Officials says the unit is on watch status and pending further test results.
Precautions like food services staff not entering the unit, PPE compliance, contact tracing, and frequent cleaning are in place.