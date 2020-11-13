KITCHENER -- Cambridge Memorial Hospital officials said no visitors are allowed after a COVID-19 outbreak in one of its units.

As a result, the entire hospital won't allow visitors until there hasn't been a new case for 14 days.

The outbreak was declared on Wing B, Level 4, Medicine B on Friday, officials said in a news release.

Staff have increase cleaning and disinfecting in the unit, and there is signage posted at entrances.