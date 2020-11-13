Advertisement
No visitors at Cambridge Memorial Hospital due to COVID-19 outbreak
Published Friday, November 13, 2020 7:12PM EST
Cambridge Memorial Hospital seen on April 1, 2020. (Zayn Jinah / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Cambridge Memorial Hospital officials said no visitors are allowed after a COVID-19 outbreak in one of its units.
As a result, the entire hospital won't allow visitors until there hasn't been a new case for 14 days.
The outbreak was declared on Wing B, Level 4, Medicine B on Friday, officials said in a news release.
Staff have increase cleaning and disinfecting in the unit, and there is signage posted at entrances.