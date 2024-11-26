24 arrests as part of Hamilton, Ont. street gang investigation, with ties to Toronto, Waterloo and Brantford

Police in Hamilton, Ont. have arrested 24 people as part of a street gang investigation with connections to Toronto, Halton, Waterloo and Brantford.

In total, the accused are facing 172 charges.

Some of them are also wanted for crimes in the Bahamas, including attempted murder.

The investigation

The investigation into the Hot Mali Squad (HMS), dubbed Project Churchill, began in 2019 after Hamilton Police noted a “significant” increase in violent crime in the city. Through these efforts, they were able to connect HMS members to shootings, homicides, robberies and drug trafficking cases.

According to Tuesday’s media release, investigators also determined that HMS was “operating as a criminal organization and had built strong links with members of the Dirty South operating in the GTA.”

Police explained that Dirty South was a faction of One Order, a Bahamian-based street gang, and its members were involved in smuggling and distribution of illegal firearms from the U.S.

Search warrants

On Nov. 13, police from Hamilton, Halton, Niagara, London, Peel and Waterloo Region, as well as Ontario Provincial Police, executed 17 search warrants in Hamilton, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and London.

Officers arrested 24 people and also seized 14 guns, 880 grams of cocaine and 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl.

“The firearms seized in this investigation are crime guns,” explained Lee Fulford, with the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, in the release. “They are not firearms legally obtained by responsible gun owners. They are obtained illegally with the intent to be used in criminal offences or trafficked to people who intend to use them in criminal offences.”

Police believe HMS “funds its operations primarily through drug trafficking and the sale of illegal firearms” and were mainly working in the Hamilton-area, specifically, Barton Street to Main Street and Queen Street to James Street. They added members were also living in highrises within their designated turf.

The release did not explain the group’s connection to Waterloo or Brantford.

List of arrests

Those arrested, and their charges, are:

Moustapha Abdallah, 20, from Hamilton

Trafficking fentanyl (x5)

Abi Abdullah-Salah, 24, from Hamilton

Knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm

Reckless discharge of a firearm

Discharge of a firearm with intent

Possession of a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm

Fail to comply with an undertaking (x2)

Fail to comply with a release order

Tareq Alawad, 28, from St. Catharines

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Issa Bechir, 24, from Hamilton

Trafficking cocaine (x2)

Federal parolee

Terry Blanchette, 57, from London

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Proceeds of crime under $5,000

Trey Claybourne, 30, from London

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Rashad Cooper, 36, from the Bahamas

Trafficking firearms

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon (x3)

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm (x6)

Assault (domestic)

Wanted for breaching bail in the Bahamas

Nathaniel Davidson, 39, from London

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Proceeds of crime over $5,000

Possession of a firearm contrary to order (x5)

Sirak Solomon Eskias, 22, from Hamilton

Trafficking firearms (x3)

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm (x4)

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm (x2)

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence (x2)

Trafficking cocaine (x14)

Trafficking fentanyl (x11)

Operation while prohibited

Utter threats (x2)

Dushaun Gray, 30, from Hamilton

Trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purposes of trafficking cocaine

Yared Kidane, 18, from Hamilton

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

Devon Deon Laing, 29, from the Bahamas

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

Wanted for attempted murder in the Bahamas

Ryan MacDonald, 37, from London

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Possession of a prohibited weapon (x2)

Possession of a firearm contrary to order

Robert Mader, 41, from the Bahamas

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Proceeds of crime under $5,000

Cathy Mingo, 62, from Hamilton

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of proceeds under $5,000

Nawal Mohammed, 18, from Hamilton

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Proceeds over $5,000

Ahmed Osman, 20, from Hamilton

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Robbery

Trafficking fentanyl (x4)

Trafficking methamphetamine (x2)

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking opioids

Trafficking other drugs

Lisa Seabrook, 47, from London

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Mazin Sharaf, 22, from Hamilton

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl (x2)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Proceeds over $5,000

Eric Hilton Stuart, 35, from the Bahamas

Trafficking firearms

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm

Wanted for possession of dangerous drugs in the Bahamas

Marthide Wagnac, 31, from Miami, Florida

Trafficking firearms

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm (x6)

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon (x3)

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

Sabrina Waite, 29, from Hamilton

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Possession of a prohibited weapon (x2)

Vada Warrick, 28, from St. Catharines

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Filimon Embafrash Weldearegay, 24, from Hamilton

Trafficking firearms (x3)

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm (x5)

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm (x2)

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence (x1)

Trafficking cocaine (x11)

Trafficking fentanyl (x13)

Fail to comply (x5)

Unnamed female, 17, from Hamilton

Trafficking fentanyl (x2)

A warrant has also been issued for Corey Salter, a 39-year-old from Hamilton, for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine.