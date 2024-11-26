Guelph man pleads guilty to leaving scene of crash that killed cyclist

A Guelph man has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of a cyclist and community advocate.

John Simpson-Bard also admitted in court Tuesday to being behind the wheel, while impaired by drugs, in a separate collision about three weeks later.

On Sept. 5, at around 1 p.m., Susan Bard was riding her bike along Victoria Road North. As she approached St. James Catholic High School, Bard crossed into the passing lane to make a left turn and was struck by a Ford sedan travelling in the same direction.

The 35-year-old driver then took off without checking on Bard.

He was arrested a few hours later at a Guelph home in the city’s east end.

Bard, meanwhile, was transported to a trauma centre in Hamilton where she died from her injuries on Sept. 6, her 79th birthday.

John Simpson-Bard was initially charged with failure to stop after an accident causing bodily harm, but that was later upgraded to failure to remain at a collision causing death and operating an unsafe vehicle.

In court, he pleaded guilty to failing to stop after the crash.

Simpson-Bard is not related to the victim.

On Sept. 28, the same day Guelph residents gathered for a ghost ride in Bard’s honour, Simpson-Bard was involved in another collision.

He later admitted in court he was behind the wheel of a car that struck another vehicle on Bagot Street, causing his car to roll over. Simpson-Bard also fled the scene of that crash and was arrested the same day.

On Tuesday, he plead guilty to driving while impaired by a drug and failing to stop.

At least 144 people gathered to honour the life of Susan Bard during a Ghost Ride in Guelph on Sept. 28, 2024. (Courtesy: Richelle Forsey)

Sentencing for Simpson-Bard

The judge decided to delay the sentencing phase to give Bard’s family time to prepare their victim impact statements, calling it an important part of the court process.

She also voiced concerns about the anticipated sentencing recommendations.

The lawyers indicated they would seek a sentence of 60 days in custody or time served.

The judge said that, though she had not yet heard submissions, she was already concerned the recommendation was “far outside the appropriate range when considering the relevant circumstances.”

CTV News reached out to Bard’s daughter on Tuesday, who said her family was frustrated and angry that they almost missed out on the opportunity to provide victim impact statements.

Simpson-Bard’s case will return to court on Thursday to determine the next steps.