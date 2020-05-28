KITCHENER -- A staple of summer in Waterloo Region is reopening to customers on Thursday.

The St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market will begin by reopening the outdoor market first, followed by the lower level of the market building on Saturday, if all goes according to plan.

“It may not be the same market experience you have had in the past, but we all need to be willing to embrace a new ‘normal,’” says a release from the market in part.

Good Morning! Up and running at the Market today, wear your sunscreen! Just a reminder there is only 1 entrance/exit to get in and out of the Market off of the King Street parking lot. It’s quite a bit of walking to get in so please come prepared. — St. Jacobs Market (@stjacobsmarket) June 4, 2020

Only food and produce items will be available, with fast food and retail items to be introduced in the coming weeks.

Last week, CTV News learned that the market would be reopening this week after an email was sent to vendors. This includes measures to keep the area clean as well as to keep people physically distant.

Enhanced cleaning and clear signage to direct customers will both be introduced.

Plexiglas barriers have also been installed at indoor booths, additional hand sanitation will be setup both inside and outside and a controlled entrance at the outdoor and indoor markets with help keep a defined number of customers at all times.

Market staff say approximately 140 people will be allowed in the outdoor market at one time.

Access to the market will be through one central entrance located just off the King Street parking lot.