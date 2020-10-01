KITCHENER -- The St. Jacobs Farmers' Market is reminding its customers about COVID-19 protocols as cases continue to rise locally and across the province.

Last weekend, some people raised concerns about crowds at the outdoor portion of the market. Officials said it can hold up to 1,300 people, which was down from 1,500 people the week before. In September, Ontario health officials limited private outdoor gathering sizes to 25 people, but businesses are exempt from that rule.

Market officials said they're working closely with public health in order to ensure a safe shopping experience.

Customers are asked to stay home if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, have been in close contact with someone with a confirmed case of the disease or have travelling outside of the country within the past two weeks.

Staff monitor customer counts at entrances to the indoor buildings and outdoor area. There are directional signs and decals around the property reminding people to maintain proper physical distancing.

Masks are required for people who can wear them in all buildings. Officials said people should also consider keeping their mask on outdoors, since it can get busy and difficult to maintain physical distancing. There are also sanitization stations around the market.

Many of the vendors have Plexiglas shields and are accepting contactless payments.

Market officials ask that no more than two people from a household come to the market.

“This is not a time for socialization, it is a place to shop and get all the wonderful local goods and produce," a news release from the market said.

Information on vendor lists and building maps can be found online.