KITCHENER -- Saturday was a busy one at the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market.

There was a lineup of cars waiting to get in and dozens of people could be seen walking around the outdoor market.

While most of the shoppers were wearing masks, some visitors expressed concerns that it was a little too crowded.

In response to rising number of COVID-19 cases across the province, new rules restrict the the number of people allowed to gather in outdoor spaces to 25.

However, those restrictions do not apply when it comes to staffed businesses and facilities.

The St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market has already implemented several safety measures, including controlled access points for customers, and masks are mandatory indoors and recommended outdoors.

They have also set up signs to direct traffic and sanitization stations have been placed throughout the market.