KITCHENER -- The driver and passenger of a vehicle involved in a Waterloo crash have both died.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Westmount Road North near Old Post Road.

Regional police say the driver was heading north when he lost control of the vehicle, left the road, flipped, and collided with a tree.

The driver and passenger both died from the injuries sustained in the collision. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

Westmount between Columbia Street and University Avenue was closed for several hours due to the investigation.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash, according to officials.