'Speaks to the strength of this community': Caribana coming to Kitchener in late August
The City of Kitchener is getting its own Caribana.
The announcement was made at the KW Titans Black History Month kickoff game with Waterloo regional police, accompanied by dancing, performances, and flag waving.
"These beautiful ladies with their costumes, they got all the moves, they're going to get everybody pumped up and get the news out and we're going to have a great time come August," said Davina Reid, chair of the Cariban Arts Group.
This will mark the first time the Caribbean festival has been held outside of Toronto.
"For them to choose Kitchener-Waterloo as their first top outside of Toronto just speaks to the strength of this community," said Lannois Carroll-Woolery, president of the Caribbean Canadian Association of Waterloo Region. "The multiculturalism of this community and the energy that's here."
The city is partnering with the arts group to present Caribana Ignite; a festival that will be coming to downtown Kitchener from August 24-26.
"I can't tell you how excited and thrilled we are to have partnered with the local community to bring this event to fruition," said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.
Caribana Ignite being announced at the KW Titans game on Feb. 1, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)
The news has been long-awaited for the Caribbean Canadian Association of Waterloo Region.
"We are really excited to bring it to Kitchener-Waterloo because we know it'll bring our community closer together," said Amanda Edwin, board of director for the association.
Caribana Ignite will shift away from the traditional parade and take on a street performance and street party format.
"The history of the Caribbean arts, the Caribana arts really is based on in the history of slavery and emancipation, that's what is really the foundation of what it's all about," said Reid. "The time is now to get involved and embrace what it is to be Black in Canada."
The event will also feature the hottest up-and-coming carnival designers.
Caribana is officially coming to Kitchener this summer! The announcement was made during the KW Titans game in partnership with @WRPSToday in celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/TjTEHDhDqB— Hannah Schmidt (@HannahCTVNews) February 2, 2024
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Has the foreign interference commission lost credibility because Uyghur Canadians refuse to testify?
As the foreign interference commission kicked off this week, the inquiry received fierce criticism from a diaspora group often targeted by China.
What infectious disease specialists say they would never do
Although it is sometimes impossible to avoid illness, some infectious disease specialists say there are certain things they do -- and don't do -- to keep healthy.
Groundhog Day: Furry rodents tell us if spring is around the corner
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
Japanese fugitive wanted for 50 years admits to bombings, dies four days later
A man who died at a Japanese hospital this week told police before he passed away that he was one of the country's most wanted fugitives and had been on the run for nearly 50 years for being part of a radical group that carried out bombings in the 1970s, police said Friday.
'Dense' fog prompts Environment Canada to issue advisories to these provinces
Environment Canada issued a number of advisories on Friday morning, warning some Canadians of dense fog that could reduce visibility to zero. Here's where.
Trudeau minister says Alberta's trans policy proposal equal to 'NATO moment' for LGBTQ2S+ community
Multiple federal cabinet ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating Thursday they are looking at options for how to respond.
DEVELOPING Hamas is expected to respond soon to a proposal that includes hostage releases
A senior Hamas official said Friday the group will respond "very soon" to a proposal that includes extended pauses in Gaza fighting and phased exchanges of Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.
Melanie Joly in Kyiv to launch global push to get Russia to return Ukrainian children
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is in Ukraine for a two-day visit focused on seeking the return of children abducted by Russia.
Extortion and shootings targeting South Asian businesses across Canada
South Asian businesses across Canada are increasingly reporting extortion attempts that have turned violent. First, they receive a phone call or text message, usually demanding one million dollars. Then, in some cases, bullets begin to fly.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Emotional victim impact statement by young man in life-altering hit-and-run
At Jesse Bleck’s sentencing hearing Thursday at the London courthouse, Tristan Roby, who suffered life-altering injuries in a hit-and-run, addressed the court in his victim impact statement.
-
Western astronomer advises Londoners to 'head south' for coming total solar eclipse
Expect a rush to all points south for the coming solar eclipse. On Monday, April 8, the sky will go dark in some areas of southwestern Ontario.
-
Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring
Wiarton Willie did not see his shadow — predicting an early spring.
Windsor
-
Thousands of dollars handed over in Tecumseh scam
OPP are warning the public to be vigilant and to verify information after multiple reports about an emergency scam targeting victims for thousands of dollars.
-
WRH eyeing next week to lift code grey following cyberattack
Windsor Regional Hospital is on the road to recovery following last year’s cyberattack. It's been more than three months since the ransomware attack was revealed.
-
Landmark Cinemas moving into former Silver City theatre location
A new movie theatre company is moving into the old Silver City building on Walker Road.
Barrie
-
Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring
Wiarton Willie did not see his shadow — predicting an early spring.
-
Coroner's office investigates disturbing incident on First Nation land
Neyaashiinigmiing Police Service is investigating a disturbing incident at a residence located on the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation.
-
Contract for Bradford library staff finalized
Months after they were ordered back to work, staff at the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library (BWGPL) have a new collective agreement.
Northern Ontario
-
Groundhog Day: Furry rodents tell us if spring is around the corner
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
-
Municipal strike in northern Ont. turns nasty
Contract negations are continuing in Black-River Matheson, where a labour dispute involving municipal workers has been heated, with insults thrown and even the laying of criminal charges.
-
Tips are coming in, but still no sign of missing Sudbury politician
Five days after he went missing, Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they haven’t given up hope of finding Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini.
Ottawa
-
Will cold temperatures in Ottawa this weekend allow the Rideau Canal Skateway to reopen?
Cold temperatures are set to return to Ottawa for the opening weekend of Winterlude, but it's unclear whether it's enough to allow for the reopening of the Rideau Canal Skateway.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb 2-4
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Retired truck driver, 71, wins LOTTO 6/49 second prize in Napanee, Ont.
A retired Napanee, Ont. truck driver is over $67, 000 richer after winning the LOTTO 6/49 second prize in the Dec. 30, 2023 draw.
Toronto
-
Supreme Court to rule on whether Doug Ford can keep 2018 cabinet mandate letters secret
The Supreme Court of Canada will release its ruling today on whether Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government can keep his cabinet minister’s mandate letters secret.
-
How did a raccoon knock out power for large swaths of downtown Toronto last night?
A raccoon was behind the massive power outage that knocked out electricity to some 7,000 customers in downtown Toronto for hours Thursday night.
-
Homicide unit investigating after 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill home
York Regional Police say homicide investigators are on-scene at a home in Richmond Hill after three people were found dead there Thursday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Quebec court upholds COVID-19 curfew
A provincial court justice of the peace has upheld the Quebec government's imposition of curfews during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding several people guilty of breaking the health order during a protest.
-
An early spring? Quebec's new Fred la marmotte says 'yes'
Val d'Espoir's new Fred la marmotte has predicted an spring for 2024.
-
Quebec man finds $50,000 lottery ticket days before deadline
A lucky Quebec man is $50,000 richer after finding a winning Celebration lottery ticket he received as a Christmas gift in 2022.
Atlantic
-
Shubenacadie Sam predicts an early spring on Groundhog Day
Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Friday morning and said Maritimers can expect an early spring.
-
-
Weather watch: Cape Breton residents bracing for significant snow
Cape Breton is bracing for a period of heavy snow stretching over several days.
Winnipeg
-
It's Groundhog Day! Did Manitoba Merv see his shadow?
It's groundhog day, but Manitoba's local celebrity groundhog Merv didn't bring good news to the province.
-
From Scandals to The Pal, a look back at storied Winnipeg bars and clubs that have come and gone
This week's closure of the Good Will Social Club inspired CTV News Winnipeg to take a look at some of the many bars and nightclubs that have come and gone over the decades, and the sometimes faded memories they left behind.
-
Calgary
-
'Preserving kids' choices': Alberta premier says transgender rules coming in fall
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says changes underpinning new policies surrounding transgender youth will come in the fall legislature sitting, and she isn’t ruling out using the Charter’s notwithstanding clause to uphold them.
-
Smith's gender regulations could create contradictions for sports organizations
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government's rules regarding children and their gender identity are expected to protect the integrity of sports by clamping down on where transgender female athletes can compete.
-
'Year-round hub': Calgary releases details of final agreement for new event centre
The City of Calgary, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and the province are all sharing the costs for a new multi-million dollar event centre at Stampede Park.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier's policy changes around trans youth could be harmful: doctors
Doctors are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her medically "false" statements about transgender youth care and gender reassignment surgery, saying her plan risks harming the vulnerable group.
-
Melanie Joly in Kyiv to launch global push to get Russia to return Ukrainian children
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is in Ukraine for a two-day visit focused on seeking the return of children abducted by Russia.
-
Repairs completed at Edmonton water treatment plant, mandatory water ban remains
Epcor crews have completed the repairs on the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant, but the company says the mandatory non-essential water use ban remains in place.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s dramatic temperature swings put stress on bees, cattle
Recent wild temperature swings in British Columbia have raised concerns about the impact on some local animals' health, and potentially their survival.
-
Driver involved in alleged back-to-back hit-and-runs still not identified: Coquitlam RCMP
Mounties in Coquitlam are still trying to identify one of two vehicles involved in back-to-back hit-and-runs that left a pedestrian seriously injured at a crosswalk in the city last weekend.
-
Smoking brakes, exhausted drivers, unsecured loads: RCMP report outlines truck safety issues on Metro Vancouver roads
A report from Mounties is renewing concerns about trucking safety in Metro Vancouver, finding that more than half were pulled off the road after inspections last year.