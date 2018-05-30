

CTV Kitchener





Firefighters from several stations needed nearly an hour to put out a fire at a business west of Elmira Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around noon at a farm equipment dealership on Line 86 near Wallenstein.

Officials with Woolwich fire say the fire affected a portion of the property which has been rented to a company that performs maintenance on hydro poles.

They say it began when workers with that company were using a torch to cut apart machinery when sparks from the torch hit hydro poles, causing them to ignite. The fire eventually spread to a shed. The shed, which was slated for demolition, was damaged beyond repair.

No injuries were reported.