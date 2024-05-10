Guelph dance company asks for community support after funding cut

After more than 25 years in the community, Guelph Dance says they’re facing a critical funding challenge.

According to the group, before this year, they would typically get $12,000 from the City of Guelph, to help with their signature event, the Guelph Dance Festival.

The organization said it is devastated learn about the lack of funds this year and the timing couldn’t come at a worse time - their big event is just weeks away.

“We usually get operating funds from them and have been doing that for over 20 years. And this year we were unsuccessful in receiving our grant,” said Adriana Rosselli Londoño, the managing director at Guelph Dance.

They will be meeting with city staff in the coming weeks to discuss why funding was cut but said for now they have not been given a reason for it.

CTV News has reached out to the City of Guelph but have not heard back.

Fundraising campaign

Guelph Dance is making an urgently appealing to the community for donations ahead of the 26th edition of Guelph Dance Festival, which that runs from May 31 to June 2.

Those who want to show their support can donate online.

“We are a charity, so we're able to offer a charitable tax receipts,” Londono said.

Donations will also be accepted throughout the festival.

“Another way to participate is through your festival pass or individual tickets for each of the festival shows,” she said. “If you are unable to support us financially – we also rely on volunteer support on the festival weekend.”

Without the support of donations and its partners, the festival would not be possible, according to Guelph Dance.

If they can’t close the funding gap, the organization said its future is uncertain.

“It's really important to be able to keep delivering this programing to the community that loves it and that needs it and to make sure that the arts continue to be a primary part of life,” she said.