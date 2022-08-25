Some students question COVID policies at Waterloo region post-secondary schools
Universities and colleges are updating their mask mandate and vaccine requirement policies ahead of the fall semester.
Most local post-secondary schools have paused these policies for students, except for Wilfrid Laurier University.
WLU is the only school in the Waterloo region mandating masks in classrooms.
Some Laurier students understand why the policy is in place, but it is not how they imagined the start of their school year.
Yasmin Siddiq is about to start her first year at Wilfrid Laurier University.
“It’s a new change, it’s a new chapter so I’m excited to start,” said Siddiq.
She says she never imagined having to reach this exciting milestone wearing a mask.
“It’s definitely shocking because a lot of places don’t require the mask.”
The university says wearing masks in higher-capacity and close proximity places will help limit the spread of COVID-19.
“I understand why it’s in place, it’s there for a reason. It’s not there just to annoy people,” Christien Sylvester, a Laurier University student told CTV News.
Masks outside these instructional spaces are optional, and proof of vaccination isn’t required at Laurier. However, some students are wondering why nearby schools don’t have the same policy in place.
“It’s kind of contradictory to one another,” said Sylvester.
In a statement from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities, a spokesperson says post-secondary schools should follow the advice of the province’s chief medical officer of health.
Meanwhile, the University of Waterloo has put a pause on mask and vaccination policies.
“I would prefer no masks because I don’t feel comfortable studying with the mask,” Shivanash Vaid, a University of Waterloo student said.
However, the university says they are strongly encouraging people to wear a mask to limit the spread of COVID and for people to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Moving ahead with masks and vaccine proof requirements would be an unnecessary step given where we’re at now,” Nick Manning, associate vice-president of communications at the University of Waterloo said.
At Conestoga College, officials have paused masking rules and most vaccination requirements. Only employees need to provide proof of vaccination.
Students at the University of Guelph are encouraged to get vaccinated but do not need to provide their status or wear a mask this fall.
For those heading west down the 401 to Western University in London, a masking mandate and vaccine requirement is in place.
Students, staff and faculty will need a booster dose, which is equivalent to a third shot, and are required to wear masks in the classroom.
The schools say they will implement or remove these mandates depending on how the pandemic evolves.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With school around the corner, should kids wait for an Omicron-specific vaccine?
With Omicron-specific vaccines on the horizon, some parents may be wondering whether to vaccinate their children before classes resume or wait for a bivalent vaccine to become available. CTVNews.ca spoke with infectious disease experts about their recommendations.
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
Indigenous father of 7 identified as man who died after being shot with Vancouver police beanbag gun
A man who died after being shot with a police beanbag gun on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been identified by his family as an Indigenous father from Winnipeg.
What we know about meningococcal disease amid outbreak in Toronto
Toronto has declared an outbreak of meningococcal disease after one person has died and two others remain infected. CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know about the bacterial infection.
Why some employees are ‘quiet quitting’ their jobs
Experts suggest bringing up workplace issues before 'quiet quitting' -- a trend that is seeing workers clock out as scheduled, ignore after-hours emails and generally forgo above-and-beyond efforts in order to manage burnout and maintain a work-life balance.
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey
The well-being of physicians across Canada has significantly decreased with many doctors reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.
Ultra-processed food linked to worse mental health, study finds
New research has found that people who eat ultra-processed meals have greater anxiety and more ‘mentally unhealthy days’ than those who don’t.
London
-
'I’m not going back': Recovered drug addict shares support with users
Sasha Beattie says she did a lot of things she wasn’t proud of during her 13-year struggle with drugs. But, after finally kicked her addiction, five years ago, she tattooed ‘2%’ on her finger, because that’s the percentage of Ontario addicts who start recovery, and stay clean.
-
Personal tragedy in a public space: Police investigate body found on Wellington Street
For the second time this week members of the public have been confronted with personal tragedy with a body discovered on the front lawn along a high-traffic London commuter route.
-
Are you leaving a big enough tip? Londoners ponder pandemic trend
Londoners are usually leaving a few extra coins in the gratuity jar at restaurants, bars, and other service-based businesses.
Windsor
-
'It's a crisis': Access to mental health services a challenge
Michael Mahoney says the police shooting of a 70-year-old man downtown last week reminded him of his brother Matthew's death in 2018.
-
City of Windsor being sued by 20 former staffers, fired for violating vaccine mandate
After being terminated by the City of Windsor for violating its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, 20 former staffers are pursuing legal action.
-
Tribute to Wheatley community on eve of explosion anniversary
Officials with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent are paying tribute to the citizens of Wheatley on the eve of the one-year anniversary of a major explosion.
Barrie
-
Was a convicted wife killer wrongfully sentenced?
The Michael White case continues to spark outrage more than 15 years after he was convicted of killing his pregnant wife and dumping her body in a ditch, but Canadian journalist Byron Christopher says the anger might be misplaced due to misleading information.
-
Weather Watch
Weather Watch | Severe thunderstorm watch ends for parts of Simcoe, Dufferin counties
A severe thunderstorm watch has ended for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin counties
-
Multiple families homeless after building fire
Tenants of 22 Mill Street are homeless after a fire ripped through their apartments early Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault shop owner calls for compassion after break-in
A business owner in Sault Ste. Marie who was recently the victim of a break-in is hoping the culprit will get the help they need.
-
Sudbury broadens public access to defibrillators
Greater Sudbury will soon make it easier for the public to access to defibrillators at all hours of the day.
-
Sault Steelworkers review Algoma Steel contract offer
Members of the largest Steelworkers Union local at Algoma Steel in the Sault gathered Thursday for a series of information sessions.
Ottawa
-
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
-
One man arrested, two others wanted in Ottawa kidnapping
One man has been arrested and two other suspects are at large in relation to a kidnapping in downtown Ottawa earlier this month.
-
Ottawa mom drives to Ogdensburg, N.Y. to get son COVID-19 booster shot
With kids returning to class in two weeks, some parents are concerned about the lack of access to COVID-19 booster shots for their children.
Toronto
-
What is 'quiet quitting'? Toronto employment experts explain
A new phrase has recently punctuated conversations on workplace and office culture: "quiet quitting." The term has appeared widely this month, trending on Twitter and sparking a hashtag on TikTok that's accumulated more than 30M views.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
-
Thieves target parking lots near Pearson airport to steal catalytic converters
After returning from a month-long trip, an Ontario woman was shocked to find the catalytic converter in her vehicle had been stolen while it was parked in a fenced lot at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Montreal
-
Alouettes Christophe Normand faces charges of luring a teenager for sexual purposes
Montreal Alouettes player and former teacher Christophe Normand is facing charges of luring a teenage girl for sexual purposes. The Alouettes sent a release out on Thursday night saying the CFL team was aware of the allegations and taking this matter seriously and is trying to gather as much information as possible.
-
Montreal mayor says she supports police after city sees two murders in one day
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is defending herself against accusations she doesn't support police officers, amid a spate of shootings in the city.
-
Patients forced to wait inside ambulances outside overcrowded Montreal-area hospital
Overcrowding in an emergency room on Montreal's South Shore has reached a new level as patients are being forced to wait in ambulances, sometimes for hours, because there's no room inside.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police chief tells inquiry he was unaware of report of turf war with RCMP
Halifax's police chief says he wasn't aware about reports of a turf war between his police force and the RCMP.
-
'An 'I'm sorry' to keep us quiet': Families of N.S. mass shooting victims react to RCMP Commissioner apology
Some family members of victims killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting say RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki’s apology was not good enough.
-
N.S. reports 8 new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in new hospital admissions, cases
Nova Scotia is reporting eight new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released on the province's COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Senior scammed out of more than $50,000 speaks out
After being scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars over 10 days, a senior is concerned her bank did not stop the unusual financial activity.
-
15-year-old charged following Winnipeg homicide, Main Street assaults; warrant issued for a second teen
A 15-year-old male has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in a Point Douglas apartment and two assaults on Main Street on Monday that sent two men to hospital.
-
Anxiety in Manitoba children growing concern as new school year approaches
As back to school season begins, more Manitoba youth are dealing with factors that lead to increased anxiety.
Calgary
-
Police investigating after body discovered near Banff Trail
Police are investigating after a body was discovered near Banff Trail on Thursday afternoon.
-
Man in life-threatening condition following savage attack
Calgary police are investigating another violent scene in the city after a man was brutally beaten by attackers in a park.
-
Kids soon back to class, another pandemic year
Albertans will soon resume their fall routines of returning to class, day care and social activities, all while COVID-19 continues to circulate.
Edmonton
-
Fire in west Edmonton sends dark smoke into the sky
Fire crews are on scene at a fire in west Edmonton.
-
Prairie Gardens closes 'temporarily' after Sturgeon County stop operations order
A popular adventure farm for families and u-pick fruit and vegetable garden north of Edmonton has been served notice by Sturgeon County to follow a stop operations order.
-
Overturned semi loses load south of Edmonton along QE II
A rolled semi-truck lost its load south of Edmonton Thursday evening, causing significant traffic delays near Leduc on Highway 2.
Vancouver
-
Product shortage forces licensed B.C. cannabis stores to close
With a BCGEU picket line blocking the province’s liquor distribution branch and cutting off supply of legal cannabis, dozens of licensed pot stores have been forced to temporarily close their doors.
-
Food charities face increasing demand; decreasing purchasing power
Organizations helping those who are struggling get access to fresh food are dealing with increased demand, a decrease in purchasing power and dwindling donations.
-
BCGEU resumes talks with province as other unions line up for deals
Contract talks have resumed between the B.C. government and the province's largest public-sector union, as members of other unions line up to demand wage increases and improved benefits.