Waterloo region universities announce COVID guidelines ahead of autumn semester

Students are getting a better understanding of the COVID-19 policies in place at universities in Waterloo region as the post-secondary institutions reveal guideline updates weeks before the school year begins.

At this time, institutions are implementing different policies as the province has yet to announce any uniform rules.

On Monday, Wilfrid Laurier University announced its latest COVID-19 measures including mandatory “face-coverings in instructional settings” effective the first day of the fall term.

“Wearing masks in these higher-capacity, close-proximity settings will help to limit the spread of COVID-19 within our community. The university may remove or enhance masking requirements as needed in response to changing conditions,” the university said in a media release.

Laurier’s COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy remains paused, however, members are encouraged to stay up-to-date with boosters.

Daily symptom screening through the SAFEHawk.app has also been paused. The university strongly advises all its members to refrain from attending campuses when ill. Laurier is reviewing opportunities to host vaccination clinics on their campuses, with details being updated to their COVID-19 FAQs once confirmed.

The University of Waterloo is taking measures to maintain a safe space for its employees and students. The university strongly encourages people to wear a mask to limit the spread of COVID, however, there is no mask requirement or vaccine policy being implemented at this time.

The University of Waterloo also encourages its students and faculty to stay home if exposed to the virus, when feeling ill, or developing symptoms of COVID.

Both universities may remove or enhance these requirements as needed in response to changing conditions.

An update from Conestoga Colleges at the end of June said the college will pause all vaccination and masking requirements starting on Friday, July 1.