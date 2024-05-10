KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Car crashes into Cambridge convenience store

    A car smashed through the front of the Cambridge Mini-Mart on May 10, 2024. (Submitted) A car smashed through the front of the Cambridge Mini-Mart on May 10, 2024. (Submitted)
    Share

    A car smashed through the front of a Cambridge convenience store on Friday.

    At around 11:45 a.m., the vehicle drove through the entrance of the Cambridge Mini-Mart near the Hespeler Road and Langs Drive intersection.

    Waterloo regional police are looking into the circumstances leading up to the crash.

    They said no one was hurt and there was no major structural damage to the building.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What is basic income, and how would it impact me?

    Parliamentarians are considering a pair of bills aiming to lift people out of poverty through a basic income program, but some fear these types of systems could result in more taxes for Canadians who are already financially struggling.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News