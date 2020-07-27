KITCHENER -- Christmas decorations will be springing up in Cambridge as the city prepares to welcome back a film crew for a Christmas-themed horror movie.

"Letters" was originally supposed to do filming in Galt back in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the crew's schedule. Now, though, the city is preparing to welcome them back.

According to a news release, crews will start dressing the set on Tuesday with fake snow, "potentially disturbing" decorations and "horror elements" along Main Street.

The next two days will be spent filming, with the set dressing removed the following day.

The city says this smaller shoot is a "tongue in cheek take on Christmas movies with a dark twist." The production will involve Canadian talent and crews.

Filming is expected to take place during the afternoon and weekend.

TV and film activities were allowed to restart when Waterloo Region entered Stage 2, as long as physical distancing is maintained and crews wear masks when possible.

The city says all production companies that are operating in Ontario have to have a COVID-19 plan in place.